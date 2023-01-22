Look: NFL World Rips Officials For Overturning Ja'Marr Chase Touchdown

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, courtesy of the NFL.

Refs just made a huge call in the Bengals-Bills playoff game.

Ja'Marr Chase hauled in a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow late in the first half. The catch extended the Bengals' lead to 14.

However, the game's officiating crew came together to review the catch. The refs ultimately deemed Chase did not maintain control of the ball throughout the catch.

The NFL world is ripping the officials for the call, especially considering they decided they actually had evidence to overturn the call on the field.

"I don't know if that was a catch or not. I do know that it wasn't obvious enough to overturn whatever the call on the field might be," said Albert Breer.

"What thorough nonsense. That was absolutely 50/50 and called a catch on the field. That’s everything that’s wrong with replay. It was never intended for that level of objective minutiae. #Bengals," Mike Greenberg wrote.

"I mean…that could change so much. If Buffalo can get any points before the half…they get the ball to star the 2nd half. That bobble keeps them in it," Trey Wingo wrote.

"If it takes this long to review you keep the ruling on the field as called," said Geoff Schwartz.

The Bengals tacked on a field goal a play later to make it a 17-7 game. But there's no doubt the overturned touchdown call will come back into play later in this game.

Tune into CBS to watch the rest of Sunday's playoff game in Buffalo.