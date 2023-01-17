Look: NFL World Shocked By Joey Bosa's Accusation

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Bosa has gotten himself in trouble after erupting during the Los Angeles Chargers' wild-card game on Saturday.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars' fourth touchdown, Bosa started fuming by what he believed to be a missed false start penalty. After he reached the sideline, Bosa slammed his helmet into the ground before doing it again after Chargers coach Brandon Staley handed the gear back to him.

Here's what Bosa had to say about it:

“But if [the refs] blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season, they get to — they’re probably back in the locker room after the game, like, ‘Ha, got that a--hole. You know, yeah, got him. Fifteen yards. What a loser.’ I guarantee you that’s what they’re f---ing talking back in the back. Whatever, power trip. I’m sick of those f---ing people.”

And here's what fans had to say about Bosa:

"Acting like an a--hole, then playing the victim in a hypothetical where you’re called an a--hole is also kind of being an a--hole," one fan said.

"Joey Bosa not taking accountability for his actions and instead coming up with conspiracy theories and blaming others???? I am so shocked," another wrote.

"There's plenty of reasons to be frustrated with NFL officiating, could very well rear its head again in a couple hours, but the refs aren't cheersing a couple frosty ones to screwing over players after the game," a fan said.

"I think Bosa is being a crybaby. But he’s right the officials need to be held accountable. They need to be full time refs only. And each week they all need to review each controversial call or non call in front of the league and others ref and explain what they saw," another said.

The Chargers lost in the Wild Card Round after giving up a 27-point lead. The Jaguars rallied to win it 31-30 and advanced to the AFC Divisional Round.

"Or, just hear me out here... Maybe they're talking about how you blew a 27 point lead," one fan said.