Look: NFL World Stunned By Dalton Schultz's Mistakes

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In the NFL Playoffs, even the tiniest of mistakes can be the difference.

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz made two costly errors during his team's final drive.

First, Schultz didn't step out of bounds while advancing the ball forward, so the clock kept running with under a minute remaining.

Then, a few players later, Schultz got an easy catch and stepped out of bounds. However, he went out of bounds so quickly he forgot to get a second foot in bounds.

"When you go out of bounds, you have to be going forwards if you are contacted by the defender... you've gotta turn up and be physical into contact and get that official to stop the clock," Greg Olsen said about one of Schultz's mistakes.

"Schultz can't be bothered to get his feet down there. Like how is that acceptable? it's little details like this that set teams apart. I know y'all think I'm crazy when I mention these moments but these are the details that set teams apart," Geoff Schwartz wrote.

"Just so bad by Dalton Schultz," Skip Bayless said.

The Cowboys simply make too many simple mistakes. It's a trend with Mike McCarthy at the helm.

The 49ers are moving on to the NFC Championship.