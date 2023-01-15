Look: NFL World Stunned By Skylar Thompson's Performance

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Who on earth is Skylar Thompson? That's the question NFL fans are asking right now.

Thompson started today's AFC Playoff game for the Dolphins with both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater out with injuries.

No one gave the Dolphins much of a shot vs. the two-seed Bills, as a result. However, Thompson and the Dolphins trail by just three points at halftime.

Now, everyone's talking about the third-string quarterback out of Kansas State.

"I’m stunned by this Skylar Thompson performance," Bill Simmons said. "He was so awful in the Jets game. Maybe he changed his coffee?"

"Skylar Thompson obviously has a much stronger arm than Tua. If Waddle hadn't dropped that early deep ball ...," said Skip Bayless.

"The #Dolphins, down 17-0 earlier in the game, with rookie 7th round pick Skylar Thompson come all the way back to tie it and get the ball back at halftime," said Dov Kleiman.

Can Skylar Thompson and the Dolphins pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent playoff history?

Catch the second half on CBS.