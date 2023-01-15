Look: NFL World Wants Playoff Head Coach Fired On Sunday

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sorry, Chargers fans. Saturday night's playoff game wasn't a nightmare; it was reality.

The Justin Herbert-led Chargers stormed to a 27-0 lead over the Jaguars in the first half of Saturday's wild card game. It wasn't enough.

Trevor Lawrence and Co. came storming back in the final two quarters, winning the game with a field goal as time expired.

No coach should keep his job after giving up such an insurmountable lead. The NFL world is demanding the Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley for his performance.

"Congratulations @SeanPayton," said Stephen A. Smith. "Welcome to Los Angeles as the new coach is the @chargers. There is no way Brandon Staley can keep his job after blowing this lead. There’s no coming back from this for him!"

"For everyone asking why I think so poorly of Brandon Staley and why I’ve been adamant he will be fired and should be…THIS He has lost his team. Hell, he picked up the helmet for Bosa, then watched him slam it again. Like I’ve said, he’s a kid playing Madden, not a HC," Stephen Burton said.

"Spent the night around Charger fans. The aggravation towards Brandon Staley is like nothing I’ve ever heard," Colin Cowherd wrote.

Firing Brandon Staley is the easy decision, right? After all, Sean Payton is awaiting an opportunity to be a head coach again.

The bottom line is Justin Herbert deserves a competent head coach for the first time in his football career.