Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts To Saquon Barkley's Touchdown Run

5 Running Back Replacements for Saquon Barkley's Fantasy Owners

Odell Beckham Jr. is cheering on his former team from afar.

On his first career playoff touch, Saquon Barkley ran 28 yards for a touchdown to tie the Giants-Vikings game at 7. It was a play that garnered flattery from a Giants alumnus.

"Just what I wanted to see 26," OBJ said.

The Giants were three-point underdogs heading into the Wild Card Round. They lead by 10 at halftime. Barkley has four carries for 51 yards and one touchdown.

OBJ is currently not signed to any team. The veteran wideout tore his ACL during Super Bowl LVI while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. The Giants, Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills were among teams interested in signing OBJ for a late-season return this year.

Health concerns, however, held him back. After a visit with the Cowboys, Beckham's physical reportedly showed that his ACL recovery hadn’t progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January.

Beckham recently said during an appearance on "The Shop" that he didn’t “see the point” in trying to play during the regular season, which concluded on Jan. 8.