Look: One NFL Playoff Team Was Without Running Water Saturday

The New York Giants will play their biggest game in more than a decade Saturday night when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Their preparation hit a bit of a hiccup Saturday morning.

According to Jordan Ranaan of ESPN, the Giants' team hotel was without running water for a while due to a busted pipe. That meant no showers for players.

"The Giants team hotel in Center City has no water, per sources," Ranaan tweeted. "Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They're working on fixing it."

The disruption didn't seem to last too long. Almost exactly an hour after Ranaan's tweet, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the water had been turned back on at the Giants' hotel.

While there's been no indication that an Eagles supporter had anything to do with the water disruption, fans on Twitter have, predictably, joked that the hometown fanbase was responsible.

By all accounts, the water was restored to the Giants' hotel roughly eight hours prior to the 8:15 p.m. kickoff, so it shouldn't have any impact on the team's performance.

The Eagles defeated the Giants in both regular-season meetings between the two division rivals, although the Giants rested many of their starters for the Week 18 matchup. The Eagles are currently favored by eight points.