Look: Packers' Asking Price For Aaron Rodgers Has Been Revealed

The talk around the league today is about Aaron Rodgers and his seemingly likely departure from the Green Bay Packers.

We learned this morning via Adam Schefter that the Packers would be willing to deal Rodgers, but not within their own conference. The latest development has come from Peter King, as relayed by Dov Kleiman.

As Kleiman transcribed, "The Packers will want at least two 1st round picks in a trade for QB Aaron Rodgers, Peter King shares in his column. King adds that Jets owner Woody Johnson would happily pay that price. The question remains if Rodgers even wants to play for NY."

It's an intriguing development on the Aaron Rodgers front, and interestingly isn't the first time we've heard the Jets tied to trade rumors.

On SportsCenter this past Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler cited the Jets as a contender to land Rodgers. The Robert Saleh-led team would "scour the earth" for a new quarterback, Fowler said, so it makes sense that they would do their due diligence on Rodgers.

All signs are pointing toward Rodgers moving on from the Packers. And with just 16 teams to choose from, rumors involving the Jets- and Las Vegas Raiders, as Michael Fabiano alluded to- figure to heat up from here.

"If he [Rodgers] is traded, it will be to an AFC team. Raiders, Jets...the ball is in your court."