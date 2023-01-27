Look: Packers Rookie Has Troubling Admission About Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been in and out of headlines all season long.

Whether it be his upcoming decision on retiring, returning to the Packers, or requesting a trade or yelling at teammates and coaches, the Green Bay quarterback has wound up in the news on nearly a daily basis.

Packers' rookie Romeo Doubs, whether he meant to or not, just revealed another noteworthy piece of information about his quarterback.

During an appearance on the Maggie & Perloff Show yesterday, Doubs shared that he'd never hung out with Rodgers outside of football-related activities.

Take a look.

Maggie Gray began by asking Doubs a question about what it's like to spend time with Rodgers outside of the Packers' facility.

"Can you give us an outside-the-facility hanging out with Aaron Rodgers story?" Gray asked.

Doubs, who appeared to think about his answer briefly, responded by saying, "Umm, I didn't get a chance to hang out with him."

Gray, clearly surprised, replied, "Not one time, he didn't take you guys out?"

Doubs then explained that his relationship with Rodgers only developed in the football sense.

"As far as being around 12, I'd say possibly it's always been football, so, in the building, on the practice field," he said.

Doubs will be entering his second season with the Packers in 2023. During his rookie campaign this past year, he collected 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

Rodgers, on the other hand, still has yet to make a decision on his future plans.