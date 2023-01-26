Look: Patrick Mahomes Addressed Relationship With Tom Brady On Thursday

Patrick Mahomes has been a busy man this week.

The star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs said Wednesday that he's been in the team facility at all hours in preparation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game grudge match with the Cincinnati Bengals — both to rehab his sprained right ankle and to watch film.

But Mahomes revealed that he made time to talk to at least one person outside the Chiefs bubble this week: Tom Brady.

According to a video tweeted by James Palmer of NFL Network, Mahomes said he has a good relationship with Brady, at least now that the two aren't battling one another for AFC Championships. He occasionally picks Brady's brain for advice and did so again this week.

"I talked to Tom a little bit," Mahomes said. "I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice. He gives me some advice to help me. I mean, why would you not want to learn from the GOAT? So any time anybody like that wants to give me advice, I'll take it in, and it's cool to see guys that you've watched growing up your whole life be able to talk to you on that type of platform."

There might not be much left to teach Mahomes, who is set to play in his fifth conference title game in as many seasons as a starter. But if anyone can give him some advice, it's Brady, who appeared in a record 13 AFC Championship games during his tenure with the New England Patriots, winning nine of them.

Mahomes did not clarify what Brady had to say.

Mahomes has made it clear that he will take the field against the Bengals despite having suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Chiefs' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Video has emerged from the team's practice the past two days showing him moving around fairly well.

That's been enough to swing the betting line back in favor of the Chiefs, who are currently favored by one point, per DraftKings. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.