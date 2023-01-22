Look: Patrick Mahomes Has 2-Word Message Following His Injury

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes © Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might be the toughest player in football right now.

The superstar quarterback battled through a brutal high-ankle sprain to lead the Chiefs to a 27-20 divisional round win over the jaguars on Saturday.

It was an impressive display of toughness from Mahomes, who should be good to go in the AFC Championship next weekend.

After the game, Mahomes posted a simple two-word message: "no quit."

"no quit," Mahomes tweeted.

Accurate. Patrick Mahomes never shows any quit. That much was evident on Saturday and has been throughout Mahomes' career.

Mahomes likely won't be 100 percent for the AFC Championship next weekend, but he wouldn't miss it for the world.

The Chiefs play the winner of Bengals-Bills.