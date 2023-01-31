Look: Patrick Mahomes Has 3-Word Message For Chiefs Fans

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a seven-game win streak, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes has no intention of cutting that off, especially when the next game is the biggest game.

The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a 23-20 nail-biter on Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

Eight days removed from a high ankle sprain, Mahomes completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns in the AFC Championship. He also ran for a few, but very important, yards in the final minute, setting up the game-winning field goal.

And Mahomes wants to keep everything — except his ankle — rolling.

"Keep it rolling #ChiefsKingdom," Mahomes tweeted Tuesday.

Mahomes already has a Super Bowl title, a Super Bowl MVP award and an NFL MVP award, and the Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship Game in each of his five seasons as their starter. He very well could be named the MVP winner again after leading the NFL in passing yards (5,250), touchdown passes (41) and total QBR (77.5) this season.

The 27-year-old found a way to win the AFC Championship Game on one leg, but having two more weeks of rest before he faces the NFC No. 1 seed will be key.

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.