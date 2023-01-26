Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Response To Speculation About His Injury

Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain is no laughing matter, but the phenom quarterback is maintaining a sense of humor through his recovery.

Mahomes on Thursday was asked about fans and analysts online trying to diagnose his status based on footage of him walking around at practice.

"No one knows unless they put their hands on it and see it," he said. "All I can do is just prepare my body the best way possible. I've seen the videos and everything like that of me walking, and I don't know what you can really get from me walking. I think people will see on Sunday where I'm at, and I'll see where I'm at."

Indeed, footage of Mahomes walking may be too small a sample size to reach a firm conclusion on his health status.

Chiefs fans are understandably concerned about their prized quarterback, but those worries were assuaged a bit by Mahomes fully participating in yesterday's practice.

Mahomes' toughness and willingness to play through injuries is part of what's made him a star in the league, and universally respected in his own clubhouse.

"That inspires. Seeing him grimace and go down...when you see something like that it does nothing but inspire you," said Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon. "That's just another moment of him proving what he does and why he's Pat."

As noted by Mahomes himself, he is expected to take the field when the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. We'll see then how limited he actually is as a result of the injury.