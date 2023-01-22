Look: Patrick Mahomes Hints At Status For AFC Championship Game

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

For the fifth season in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the AFC Championship game. They got there by outlasting the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday despite an injury scare to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While the health of Mahomes, who reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain when he was dragged to the ground awkwardly during the first half, will surely be the talk of the NFL world this week, he's made his status for the matchup quite clear.

Speaking to NBC's Melissa Stark following the game, Mahomes said "I'll be good to go."

"It's going to take a lot to keep me out of a football game," Mahomes said. "I'll be good to go."

Mahomes left Saturday's game during the second quarter, missing one drive. Backup quarterback Chad Henne led the Chiefs to a 98-yard touchdown drive in his absence.

Mahomes wound up leading the Chiefs to two scoring drives following his return. After the injury, he completed 12 of 18 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs will face the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl. If the Bills defeat the Bengals, the AFC Championship game will be played at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If the Bengals win, they will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for the second straight year.