Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Practice Video Is Going Viral On Thursday

All eyes have been on Patrick Mahomes this week in the days leading up to the AFC Championship.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday's divisional round matchup with Jacksonville, one which briefly forced him out of the contest. His injury has been arguably the hottest topic in NFL circles in the days since.

Given his superstar status around the league and the additional focus currently placed on his health, anything Mahomes says (or does) until Sunday's AFC title game will be monitored closely.

So, when a video of Mahomes spinning at a Chiefs' practice today found its way to social media, fans couldn't help but take notice.

Take a look at the now-viral video here:

Mahomes can be seen stretching, spinning and jogging in the above video, posted by NFL Network's James Palmer.

Palmer also filmed Mahomes at a Kansas City practice yesterday. As pointed out in his Thursday tweet, the spin was not seen during Wednesday's session.

Here's how Chiefs' fans responded to Patrick Mahomes' latest practice video.

"Oh yeah he’s good. Gonna be fun," Jack said.

"Mahomes on Sunday after the 1st Touchdown!" another Chiefs supporter wrote.

"Can’t believe they let me get Chiefs +1.5," claimed Micel.

According to DraftKings' latest lines, Kansas City is now a one-point favorite over Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game — a recent development after the Bengals were favored by a point on Wednesday morning, which some are chalking up to the videos of Mahomes at practice.

We'll see whether the line moves again following Mahomes' spin move.