Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To The Bengals' Win Is Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes has waited a long time for this.

Next weekend, Mahomes and the Chiefs will battle Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC Championship.

It's a rematch of last year's conference title game. The Bengals won that game 27-24.

Mahomes is counting down the clock until the highly-anticipated rematch next weekend, based on his latest tweet.

Patrick Mahomes isn't expected to be 100 percent next weekend. He suffered a high-ankle sprain on Saturday.

However, even a hobbled Mahomes is a dangerous Mahomes. And the Chiefs will have their home crowd behind them at Arrowhead next weekend.

Can the Chiefs avenge last year's playoff loss and advance to the Super Bowl?