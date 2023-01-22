Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To The Bengals' Win Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes has waited a long time for this.
Next weekend, Mahomes and the Chiefs will battle Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC Championship.
It's a rematch of last year's conference title game. The Bengals won that game 27-24.
Mahomes is counting down the clock until the highly-anticipated rematch next weekend, based on his latest tweet.
Patrick Mahomes isn't expected to be 100 percent next weekend. He suffered a high-ankle sprain on Saturday.
However, even a hobbled Mahomes is a dangerous Mahomes. And the Chiefs will have their home crowd behind them at Arrowhead next weekend.
Can the Chiefs avenge last year's playoff loss and advance to the Super Bowl?