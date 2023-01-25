Look: Patrick Mahomes Spoke About Injured Ankle On Wednesday

For the first time since he suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, Patrick Mahomes spoke to reporters about his health.

Mahomes, who coach Andy Reid said will practice with the team Wednesday, said that his ankle is "doing good," per Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star.

"It's doing good," Mahomes said. "Had a few days of treatment, few days of rehab. Excited to get on the practice field and kind of test it out and see where I'm at. But it's feeling good so far."

Mahomes revealed that he started rehabbing his injured ankle in the hours following the Chiefs' 27-20 win Saturday. Between receiving treatment, undergoing rehab and watching film, it sounds like he's been in the Chiefs' facility around the clock this week.

"The next few days has just kind of been an all-day thing, where you're just doing either treatment or rehab or watching film," Mahomes said. "I had to take Brittany a few places with me so I can get around the kids a little bit, but it's a full day thing where you're trying to make sure that you're obviously prepared for the Bengals and a great football team, mentally and physically."

There's little doubt that Mahomes will take the field against the Bengals. He's maintained that since his postgame interview on Saturday. The question is how limited he will be as a result of the injury.

Mahomes returned to the win over the Jaguars and completed 12 of 18 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown following his injury.

All eyes will continue to be on his ankle this week as the Chiefs look to avenge last year's AFC Championship Game loss to the Bengals. The matchup is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.