Look: Patrick Mahomes's 5-Word Message Goes Viral Following His Injury

Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury was a troubling distraction for Kansas City Chiefs fans yesterday.

Though he was only briefly forced out of the team's 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the star quarterback was revealed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain.

It's not uncommon for high-ankle sprains to sideline professional athletes for several weeks. But is Mahomes planning to let this injury get in the way of playing next Sunday? His five-word answer tells it all.

"I'll be good to go," Mahomes said, as relayed by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The reporter would go on to say, "Expect him to be very sore and limited in practice."

Mahomes' confident demeanor in the face of a serious injury is nothing new for the phenom QB. In the 2020 season, Mahomes suffered a turf toe injury in the divisional playoffs and proceeded to lead the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in spite of this.

As evidenced by Mahomes not wanting to leave yesterday's game and receive X-rays, the five-time Pro Bowler will not leave a game if he has any say in the matter.

As Fox reporter Harold R. Kuntz pointed out, Mahomes' resilient nature makes him impossible to compare to other athletes who've suffered high-ankle sprains.

"High ankle sprains are usually 4-6 weeks for normal people. Mahomes isn’t normal. He’s playing."