Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete in "midnight green and white uniforms" against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans took note of the classic look, drawing comparisons to the uniforms worn by Foles during their last Super Bowl win.

And for those curious about how Philly has performed in various uniforms over the years, Eagles reporter Josh Tolentino has you covered.

"Eagles are the home team in Super Bowl LVII. Will have choice on selecting jersey color. This season, including playoffs, Eagles record in different uniform combos: 8-2 in green jersey/white pants 4-0, in white/green, 2-1 in black/black, 1-0 in white/white, 1-0 in white/black."

Winning at an 80% clip in the green/white combo? Eagles fans will take those odds when facing the Chiefs on Feb. 12th.

Fox Sports' NFL Twitter page also provided a closer look at the jersey patch featured this year.

Super Bowl LVII features an incredible matchup, and today's jersey unveiling should whet the appetite of Eagles fans everywhere.