Look: Richard Sherman Reveals His Tom Brady Prediction For Next Season

The Tom Brady rumor mill continues to turn as more people pour out their opinions on where they think the greatest quarterback of all time will play — if he plays — next season.

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman thinks he's cracked the case.

"I think I see [Brady] going to Vegas just because [Josh] McDaniels is there and he and Josh McDaniels have had a lot of success together and they know each other very well," Sherman said.

The Las Vegas Raiders are targeting Brady as their next quarterback, so the interest from head coach Josh McDaniels is strong.

McDaniels spent 18 seasons on Bill Belichick's New England staff starting in 2000, the year the Patriots drafted Brady. McDaniels was named the quarterbacks coach in 2004 and the offensive coordinator in 2006. In 2007, Brady threw for a record 50 touchdowns as McDaniels coached him to the AP Offensive Player of the Year and MVP award.

Besides from his relationship with McDaniels, Sherman said Brady would have a seismic arsenal to play with.

"Davante Adams [is] one of the best receivers in the National Football League," Sherman said. "Hunter Renfrow would be his [Julian] Edelman/Wes Walker-type receiver that gets open and creates mismatches... Josh Jacobs, if they bring him back. There are pieces there that could entice him."

Las Vegas tapped out of this season with a disappointing 6-11 record, missing the playoffs for the seventh time in nine seasons since quarterback Derek Carr won the job in 2014.

"I can see [Brady] going there, just getting closer to the west coast (where he's from)," Sherman said. "It'd hurt to leave Tampa but you'll leave Tampa and go to Vegas. Worse things have happened."