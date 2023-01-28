Look: Rob Gronkowski Makes Surprising Guess About Tom Brady's Future

Tom Brady hasn't been willing to answer questions about whether or not he will return for a 24th NFL season, or where he'll play if he does.

But his former teammate and close friend Rob Gronkowski has had no problem speculating on his behalf.

During a recent appearance on an NSPN-Champa Bay TV live stream, Gronkowski had an answer about Brady's future that might surprise some people.

The former NFL tight end was asked whether he believes Brady is more likely to play for the Las Vegas Raiders or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. The Raiders, who are coached by former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, have widely been rumored to be a possible destination for Brady. Brady will become a free agent this offseason.

Gronkowski said he believes, given those two options, Brady would opt to play a fourth season with the Bucs.

"I would say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Gronkowski said. "I mean, he's been there now for three years. It's just such a great organization, they got such great people in the front office. So if I have to take a guess right now over those two, I would just say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

Many around the NFL seem to believe Brady's tenure in Tampa Bay is over after the team's 8-10 2022 campaign, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting last week that Brady's teammates have been saying as much.

However, Gronkowski, who played alongside Brady for nine seasons with the New England Patriots and two with the Bucs, knows the legendary quarterback about as well as anyone, so perhaps there's a better chance that we see Brady back in a Bucs uniform than most realize.

That said, Brady will likely have more options than were presented to Gronkowski. He could retire (for good this time) and start his already-agreed-upon broadcasting career with Fox. He could also play for a team other than the Bucs or Raiders. Others that have been rumored as potential destinations include the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans or New Orleans Saints.

All eyes around the NFL will remain on Brady until he reveals his plans for next season.