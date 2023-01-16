Look: Robert Griffin III Defends Lamar Jackson Amid Michael Vick's Criticism

Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III has come to Lamar Jackson's defense after Michael Vick criticized the Ravens quarterback for not playing on Sunday night.

Vick called Jackson out for electing not to play tonight with an injury.

“It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going. Put a brace on it, let’s go. . . . I played a whole season with a sprained MCL," Vick said on FOX.

Seems like a bad idea, and Griffin agrees. He defended Jackson's decision on Twitter tonight.

"This is why you don’t just put a brace on it and play. Played with no ACL and LCL for my brothers/team. Changed the trajectory of my career. Hindsight is 20/20. I didn’t have the luxury of that. Lamar does. He is DOING THE RIGHT THING," he said.

Lamar Jackson jeopardizing his entire football career to compete in the AFC Playoffs full of elite teams like the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals would have been a bad idea.

It's a good thing Jackson sat this one out. His future is at stake.

Catch the Ravens-Bengals game on NBC.