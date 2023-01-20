Look: Robert Griffin III's Take On Lamar Jackson, Ravens Offense Is Going Viral

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There's already been a lot of talk around the NFL lately about the future of Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens.

Get ready for a whole lot more this offseason.

As the NFL playoffs wind down, the contract negotiations between the Ravens and Jackson should take center stage as one of the league's top storylines. Jackson is set to become a free agent if he doesn't agree to a new deal or receive a franchise tag from the Ravens by March 15.

Thursday, the Ravens both re-affirmed their commitment to signing Jackson to a long-term contract and made it clear that he will have a say about what the offense looks like around him. The Ravens fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will be asked for input on Roman's replacement.

Following Thursday's news, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III issued a tweet about how Roman's firing impacts Jackson. His take has turned some heads around the league.

Griffin believes that the Ravens will be able to attract better wide receivers to Baltimore — something the team has lacked throughout Jackson's tenure — with a new offensive coordinator. The team's new scheme will presumably be less run-heavy than the one Roman designed, which ranked among the top three in the NFL in rushing during each of his four seasons.

"Greg Roman may be (one) of the greatest run game tacticians I have ever been around at the NFL level," Griffin tweeted. "RBs and TEs love his system because they EAT. WRs absolutely hate it. That's why free agent WRs didn't want to go to or stay in Baltimore. It was never about Lamar Jackson."

Griffin should be uniquely qualified to offer an opinion on the matter. He spent the final two seasons of his NFL career backing up Jackson for the Ravens and playing under Roman.

Jackson, notably, liked the tweet — as pointed out by an alert fan. That would seem to suggest he's happy about the idea of playing for a new offensive coordinator.

The Ravens have had just one wide receiver eclipse 1,000 yards in a season during Jackson's four seasons as a starter, that being Marquise Brown in 2021, who did surpassed the mark by just eight yards.

Time will tell whether the allure of playing for a different offensive mind — and, potentially, alongside more dynamic pass-catchers — helps the Ravens convince Jackson to sign a long-term deal with the franchise.