Look: Russell Wilson Makes His Thoughts On Sean Payton Very Clear

After entering this past season with extremely lofty expectations, the Denver Broncos finished their 2022 campaign with a disappointing, 5-12 record.

In fact, and contrary to quarterback Russell Wilson's comments early in the year, there was much more "Let's Hide" than "Let's Ride" in Broncos' Country in 2022.

Just weeks after completing arguably his worst season as a pro, Wilson has reportedly made a call for help.

According to Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd, Wilson has contacted former Saints' head coach Sean Payton. While that alone might already be newsworthy, Cowherd also claims that Wilson "wants Sean Payton" in Denver.

Here's what Cowherd said on his show The Herd today about Wilson and Payton's conversation:

"Russell Wilson has contacted Sean — legally, by the way, through channels. He wants Sean Payton. He needs fixing. He knows he needs fixing," Cowherd said.

While perhaps not the sole cause of Denver's struggling offense this season, Wilson certainly didn't do the Broncos any favors with his play, either.

He posted a career-low in touchdowns thrown (16), quarterback rating (84.4) and completion percentage (60.5 percent) in 2022, while also continuing to be less of a factor in the ground game.

His 277 rushing yards this season also marked the third-lowest total of his career.

Perhaps all Wilson needs is a bit of Payton-magic.