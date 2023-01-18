Look: Sean McDermott Has Another Positive Update on Damar Hamlin

Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another encouraging update about Damar Hamlin has reached the Buffalo Bills facility.

It's Hamlin himself.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said that the safety has been in the building nearly every day recently, since making his return to the team facility on Saturday. Hamlin's frequent visits with the team comes about two weeks after he suffered cardiac arrest and required resuscitation on the field of the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

The Bills narrowly evaded defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, beating the Miami Dolphins by three points on Sunday. Hamlin wasn't in attendance, saying he stayed home to work on his rehab.

"My heart is with my guys as they compete today!" he said on Sunday. "Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG,"

The Bills take on the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round, a rematch of the game that came to a screeching halt after Hamlin went down in Week 17.

Hopefully Hamlin can attend the team's divisional-round matchup at his home stadium.