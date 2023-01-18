Look: Shannon Sharpe Believes One Team Would Be Tom Brady's Best Option in 2023

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season having ended at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, everyone around the NFL is asking the same question this week.

What's next for Tom Brady?

The legendary quarterback has several options to consider during the offseason, and he gave little clue after Monday's game which way he's leaning, simply saying he'll approach the decision "one day at a time."

Brady could retire, for real this time. A year ago, he announced his retirement before reversing his decision and returning for another season with the Bucs. Or, if he decides to play another season, as many around the NFL seem to expect, he could have his choice of team, as he is slated to become a free agent.

Former NFL tight end and current Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe has now weighed in. Sharpe believes Brady probably should hang up his cleats, but he doesn't expect him to do so after the first losing season of his career.

If Brady does return for his 24th NFL season, Sharpe believes one team would provide him the best fit: the Las Vegas Raiders, where Brady would reunite with longtime former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

"For me, I just think he probably should step away," Sharpe said of Brady. "But the team, if I'm looking out there and say, okay, where do you think he goes, I think the Raiders are probably the best option, because he's very familiar with the head coach. He was his offensive coordinator for at least a decade, off and on. They've got a very talented skill group. Wide receiver, Davante Adams was a first-team All-Pro, again. Josh Jacobs led the league in rushing. Now, do you bring him back? What's going to be the number that you bring him back at? I like Hunter Renfrow. I like Darren Waller, who was nicked all year long, but he's still a top-three, top-four tight end in all of football."

The Raiders have been a popular suggestion for Brady to continue his career since the team made it clear that they would part ways with starting quarterback Derek Carr during the offseason. McDaniels benched Carr for the final two games of the regular season, and last week reports emerged that the team has begun exploring trades for Carr.

Brady would be familiar with the offensive scheme in Las Vegas, as he spent 11 seasons with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots. As noted by Sharpe, he would also be surrounded by a solid cast of pass-catchers, including All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

That said, McDaniels has given no indication whether he would be interested in hitching his offense to a 46-year-old quarterback in what could be a make-or-break season for his head coaching career. The Raiders struggled to a 6-11 record in his first season with the team.

As seems to be the case every offseason, all eyes will be on Brady until he reveals his plans for next fall.