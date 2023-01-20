Look: Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe Make Score Predictions For 49ers-Cowboys Game

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

One of the NFL's most storied postseason rivalries will be renewed on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys face the San Fransisco 49ers with a trip to the NFC Championship on the line.

The two franchises played four times in the 1980s and '90s, with each of those matchups coming in the NFC Championship game. The 49ers then ended the Cowboys' season with a 23-17 win in the Wild Card round a season ago.

Can the Cowboys avenge the loss this year? Noted Cowboys fan Skip Bayless believes so.

The co-host of "Undisputed" on Fox Sports predicted on Friday morning's show that the Cowboys would beat the 49ers 30-20.

It's not a coincidence that was the score when the Cowboys toppled the 49ers in the NFC Championship game following the 1992 season, en route to a Super Bowl win. That was also the last time the Cowboys won a postseason game on the road prior to its win Monday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bayless believes this year's Cowboys squad, like that one, will pull off an upset in San Francisco.

"My Dallas Cowboys are going to win this game at San Francisco just the way (Jimmy Johnson's) team won at San Francisco back at the end of the '92 season by the very same score, 30-20," Bayless said.

Shockingly, Sharpe disagreed.

While Sharpe believes the matchup will be close, he picked the 49ers to come up with a key play or two that makes the difference in a 23-20 game.

"I think the 49ers' skill position players are a little better," Sharpe said. "When you do the totality of Deebo, Aiyuk, Jennings, Kittle, McCaffrey, I think that group is a little bit better than the Cowboys' group. ... I take the 49ers in a very, very close ball game. I say 23-20, the 49ers prevail and move on to the NFC Championship."

NFL fans will have to wait until Sunday to find out whether Bayless or Sharpe is correct. Kickoff between the two teams is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The 49ers are currently favored by four points, per DraftKings.