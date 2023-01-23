Look: Stefon Diggs Has Blunt Message For Critics Following Loss

It's been two years since Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stayed on the field after Buffalo's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

As the Chiefs’ received their Lamar Hunt Trophy for winning the AFC Championship, Diggs stood alone on the sideline watching.

It was motivation for where Diggs and the Bills wanted to be, so when they came up short of that goal, again, this year, Diggs didn't take it lightly.

According to The Athletic, Diggs left Highmark Stadium in a hurry after the team's 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round on Sunday. Diggs darted out of the locker room with all his belongings before some of the staff had made it down the tunnel that leads to the locker room when practice squad running back Duke Johnson stopped Diggs and brought him back to the locker room. He departed the stadium for good a few minutes later.

Diggs isn't OK with losing, and stood behind that sentiment firmly on Monday.

"Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah," Diggs said.

The 29-year-old also exchanged words with quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline late in the game. Diggs was targeted only twice in the fourth quarter, when the Bills were losing 24-10. After the loss, Allen said he would need to review the tape to see why he couldn't reach his WR1.

"Whatever it was that we couldn't get [Diggs] the ball tonight, we're gonna have to learn from," Allen said.

Diggs caught four receptions for 35 yards, averaging 8.8 yards per catch. The team captain caught a total 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Diggs was in the locker room for his postgame address before Diggs ran off.

"He's a competitive guy," McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. "That's what makes him good is what you saw. He's very competitive like we all are. We work extremely hard at these jobs to be the best we can possibly be, and it hurts. I wouldn't want a guy that doesn't hurt, right? So when you put it all on the line out there, we put it all on the line, and tonight it wasn't good enough. That's the part that stings."