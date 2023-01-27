Look: Steve Wilks Releases Statement About Panthers' Coaching Hire

The Carolina Panthers made the first hire of the 2023 cycle on Thursday, tabbing former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich to be their next head coach. Reich reportedly beat out Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the job.

But it was the team's third finalist for the position, Steve Wilks, who has generated the most reaction from the NFL world in the past 24 hours.

Wilks took over as the Panthers' interim head coach after the team fired Matt Rhule five games into the 2022 season. He led the squad that started the year 1-4 and traded away star running back Christian McCaffrey to a 6-6 finish.

As a result, many around the league wanted to see Wilks get a chance to coach the Panthers full time. After the team hired Reich instead, the Wigdor law firm, which represents Wilks, posted a scathing message on Twitter that threatened legal action against the franchise and claimed "there is a legitimate race problem in the NFL."

Friday morning, Wilks shared his own thoughts on the matter for the first time.

Wilks released a statement on Twitter that said he is "disappointed but not defeated."

"The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I," Wilks wrote. "I'm disappointed but not defeated. Many people aren't built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through. It was an honor for me to coach those men in the Carolina Panthers locker room as the interim head coach. Players, coaches and staff, thank you for your hard work and dedication. I took pride in representing Charlotte, a great city that I love so much. Thank you to my family, friends and the community for your overwhelming support. I do wish Frank Reich all the best. I will always be a fan of the Carolina Panthers football team."

It's not the first time in his coaching career that Wilks, who is Black, has not gotten much time to prove himself as a head coach. He was fired following one season leading the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, during which the team went 3-13. As a result, he added his name to Brian Flores' landmark lawsuit last year, which accuses the NFL of racial discrimination in its head coach hiring practices.

It now appears that Wilks will be looking for a new job after one season at his last for the fourth time in a row. Not only was he fired after one season as the Cardinals' head coach, he was let go after serving as the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator in 2019. After a year out of coaching, he returned to the college ranks in 2021, working as the defensive coordinator at Missouri, before returning to the Panthers, where he spent six seasons on staff earlier in his career, as the team's secondary coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thursday that it's believed Wilks wants to be back on an NFL sideline in 2023. Given his performance with the Panthers, he should have plenty of opportunities — just not in the head coaching role that he covets.