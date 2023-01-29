Look: Steve Young's Message For The 49ers Is Going Viral

The San Francisco 49ers have forged on this season without Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, and now Brock Purdy it appears.

Purdy was forced from today's NFC Conference Championship game with an elbow injury. Brock suffered the ailment in the first quarter as his arm was grabbed during a pass attempt, resulting in an interception.

Times are now dire for coach Kyle Shanahan, as he's resorted to playing career journeyman Josh Johnson. The desperation surrounding the team's quarterback situation even reached franchise legend Steve Young, who lightheartedly offered his services.

"Warming up in the parking lot, let me know," joked Young about San Francisco's QB woes.

Young's tweet was flooded by 49ers fans who asked Young to follow through on his word and enter the game. The gallows humor is understandable considering how slim the Niners' chances of victory currently stand.

Down 21-7 at the half, there isn't much reason to realistically believe the Niners can mount a comeback without Purdy at the helm.

Unless Christian McCaffrey embarks on a history second-half tear, or Josh Johnson plays to a level he's never previously shown in his career, Purdy's injury may result in a historic "what if" for 49ers fans.