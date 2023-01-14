Look: Teammate Hilariously Trolls Tom Brady

As Tom Brady prepares to take the field for the 20th postseason of his career, his focus is undoubtedly on Monday night's marquee matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

But one of his teammates is casting his mind back to a Wild Card round of years past.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Logan Ryan plays for the same squad as Brady now. On Jan. 4, 2020, though, they were on opposite sidelines when Brady and the New England Patriots faced off against Ryan and the Tennessee Titans.

That game, a 20-13 win for the Titans, ended when Ryan intercepted Tom Brady and returned the ball nine yards for a touchdown. The pick-six would go down as Brady's final pass with his former franchise, as he left for the Bucs the following offseason.

No surprise, Ryan kept the ball Brady threw on the play. This week, he dug it out of storage and asked Brady to autograph it.

Brady played along, even posting about it on his social media accounts with the caption "Come on man @RealLoganRyan."

Credit Brady for being a good sport. Not only did he sign the ball, but he wrote "Last pass as a Patriot" as well as "Logan Ryan INT" and the date.

Ryan, who also played alongside Brady for four seasons with the Patriots, has intercepted 21 passes across his 10-year NFL career, but that was by far the biggest.

Brady and the Bucs will hope he can come up with another clutch postseason moment on Monday. The Cowboys are currently favored by 2.5 points, per DraftKings.