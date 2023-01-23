Look: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Reaction To Brett Maher's Miss Is Going Viral

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot © Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Even Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is done watching Brett Maher kick for the Dallas Cowboys.

Maher, who missed four extra-point tries against Tampa Bay last weekend, missed his first attempt against the 49ers on Sunday.

The kick was blocked by the San Francisco special teams, but it was also low and to the left.

Abbott is confident he can do as good a job kicking for the Cowboys than Maher currently is. Reminder: Abbott is in a wheelchair because he's paralyzed.

"I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker," Abbott said on Twitter.

That's well played by Abbott, who clearly has a good attitude about his medical setbacks.

But Abbott's point still stands. The Cowboys have to move on from Maher now. If they don't they could end up losing today's game.

The Niners and Cowboys are tied 6-6 late in the second quarter.