Look: Tom Brady Attempts To Slide Tackle Cowboys Defender

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten pummeled to this point in their wild-card matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady hasn't been able to get much going on offense and the team's defense has been porous both on the ground and in the air.

The Bucs' futility hasn't been for a lack of effort. And in one instance, Brady may have gone a bit overboard in the effort department.

As one viewer caught on screen, Brady busted into a slide in an attempt to take down Cowboys safety Malik Hooker. Hooker was returning what was initially ruled a fumble, but overturned to a Buccaneers receiver being down by contact.

So while the play was a moot point, Brady's slide had Twitter users speculating about the 45-year-old's future in soccer.

"Tom Brady has been watching way too much soccer. He’s done a couple of these dirty plays this year."

Barring late-game heroics, which are never out of the question for Brady, it seems tonight's wild-card game will be a forgettable chapter in his otherwise impeccable career.

All football fans can hope for it Brady recovering from insults like the one hurled by this Twitter user.

"Tom Brady might be having a worse game than Brett Maher."