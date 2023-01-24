Look: Tom Brady's 7-Word Message For Brock Purdy Goes Viral

Tom Brady is no longer playing in the NFL playoffs. But the legendary quarterback can empathize with one of the remaining quarterbacks, in particular.

Brock Purdy, the seventh-round rookie who has taken over as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback due to injuries, is trying to pull a Brady by coming out of nowhere to lead his team to a Super Bowl. While Brady was in his second season when he took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe and led the Patriots all the way in 2001, the former sixth-round pick can certainly relate to Purdy's situation.

He offered Purdy a motivational message on Instagram this week.

"Prove em wrong or prove em right!" Brady commented on an Instagram post about Purdy.

Purdy has been solid since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo after Garoppolo (who himself replaced the injured Trey Lance earlier in the season) broke his foot in Week 13.

The 49ers have won each of their eight games since. During that stretch, Purdy has completed 65.9 percent of his passes and thrown 16 touchdowns compared to three interceptions.

He'll look to keep rolling against the Philadelphia Eagles' formidable defense on Sunday when the 49ers travel to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship game.

It's no surprise to see Brady, a Northern California native who has talked in the past about growing up a 49ers fan, paying attention to his hometown team.

There's been some speculation that the 49ers could attempt to lure Brady home in free agency this offseason. But if Purdy can lead the team to its first Super Bowl since the 1994 season, it's hard to imagine him being replaced — even by the greatest of all time.