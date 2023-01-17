Look: Tom Brady's Message For Dak Prescott Is Going Viral

Tom Brady with Dak Prescott on Monday night. © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys exercised some playoff demons at Tom Brady's expense on Monday night.

The NFC East franchise took Brady and the Bucs to the woodshed in a 31-14 blowout on Monday night. The Cowboys now move on to the divisional round where they will play the 49ers in San Francisco.

After the wild card round game, Brady and Prescott met at midfield for the traditional quarterback handshake.

Brady offered Prescott some words of support following his team's loss.

"Good job man," Brady told Prescott. "You played awesome."

Beating Tom Brady in the playoffs will be a major confidence booster for Dak Prescott and this Dallas Cowboys team.

However, the San Francisco 49ers are a whole different animal.

Last year, the Niners dominated Dallas in the trenches en route to a 23-17 win. San Francisco beat the Packers a round later before narrowly falling to the Rams in Los Angeles.

Sunday night's winner will advance to the NFC Championship where it will likely be the favorite to play in the Super Bowl.