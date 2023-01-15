Look: Tom Brady's 'Most Likely Team' In 2023 Revealed

Tom Brady © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

If Tom Brady plays next season, where will it be? That's the million dollar question.

Brady is reportedly keeping his options open. He could reunite with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas, have a homecoming with his native San Francisco 49ers or finish his career where he started it in New England. Brady could join the Miami Dolphins 200-miles south or stay put in Tampa Bay. The world is his oyster.

According to a new report on Sunday, if the 45-year-old chooses to return next season, it will likely be with the Buccaneers.

"IF Tom Brady plays next season, the #Buccaneers are still his most likely team despite all the interest he’ll get from others," Rob Maaddi said.

All of this is contingent on that if, of course.

“He’ll be 46 years old and I would say there’s a chance that he does not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite the fact that they very much want him back and plan to make efforts toward that," Ian Rapoport said on "NFL GameDay."

Brady becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

The Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round on Monday night in what could be Brady's last go-ar