Look: Tony Dungy Reacts To NFL Playoff Schedule Controversy

The Dallas Cowboys delivered perhaps the most impressive victory of any team during the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 on Monday night.

Yet former NFL coach Tony Dungy believes the Cowboys will be at a distinct disadvantage when they face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. And the team has the NFL to blame.

Dungy, the longtime coach of the Bucs and Indianapolis Colts who now works as an analyst for NBC's Sunday Night Football, pointed out on Twitter that the 49ers will have had approximately 52 additional hours to prepare for the matchup. They defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in the first game of the weekend, on Saturday afternoon.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, not only had to wait until Monday night to face the Bucs. They had to fly home from Tampa Bay after the game. And they will have to fly to San Francisco prior to the 6:30 p.m. Sunday matchup.

"As good as they Cowboys looked tonight I think they have very little chance against the 49ers next week and it's not their fault," Dungy tweeted. "There are very few examples EVER of teams winning Monday night road game then Sunday road game. Now give SF (a great team) an extra day of rest. Tough."

It's no surprise that the league, in its second season with an expanded Wild Card weekend slate that includes a Monday matchup, opted to air the showdown between Brady and the Cowboys on Monday night. But it could have compensated by playing both of the other two games between NFC teams on Sunday in order to guarantee that there wouldn't be more than one day's difference in preparation for the winner of the Bucs-Cowboys game and their next opponent.

There is some good news for Cowboys fans, however. The only other team to play a Monday night playoff game, last year's Los Angeles Rams, went on the road the following Sunday and knocked off the Bucs 30-27. The Rams, of course, ultimately won the Super Bowl.

The 49ers are listed as early 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys, per DraftKings.