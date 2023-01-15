Look: Tony Romo's Nickname For Josh Allen Is Going Viral

The "J" in Josh Allen was given new meaning during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills wild-card matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

After Allen threw a six-yard touchdown to tight end Dawson Knox to put the Bills up 7-0, Tony Romo took creative liberties when calling the quarterback's name.

“This is why Josh Allen is Mr. January," Romo said.

Allen has shown up big for the Bills in January, the starting rounds of the NFL postseason. Last January, Allen became the first quarterback ever with nine passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in any two-game playoff span.

For how well he plays in January, Allen has never made it to the big stage — the Super Bowl — in February in his five-year career.

The Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round in 2021. Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the Bills 42-36 downfall. Buffalo took the lead over the Chiefs with 13 seconds left, but Patrick Mahomes worked his magic to tie the game and take it to overtime, where the Chiefs got the ball first and promptly marched down the field to a 42-36 victory.

That match led to a rule change for playoffs, where both teams are given possession and a chance to score before the game is called.

The Chiefs also ended the Bills in the 2020 AFC Championship game. In 2019, the Bills lost to the Houston Texans in the wild-card game, which was Allen's first postseason game.