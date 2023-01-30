Look: Travis Kelce Fires Back At Cincinnati Mayor During Trophy Presentation

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kept all the receipts.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval declared today, Sunday, Jan. 29, "They Gotta Play Us" day in his city.

In doing so, he took several cheap shots at Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

"Whereas, the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Burrowhead Stadium for their second consecutive AFC Championship game; and Whereas, at last year's game, the Bengals scored more points than the Chiefs, resulting in a Bengals victory and a Chiefs loss; and Whereas, Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 all time against Mahomes, has been asked by city officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father ... Now, therefore, I, Aftab Pureval, Mayor of the City of Cincinnati do hereby proclaim January 29, 2023 as 'They Gotta Play Us Day' in Cincinnati."

Kelce heard Pureval's proclamation loud and clear and fired back at him during the AFC Championship trophy presentation.

“I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati Mayor….Know your role and shut your mouth you jabroni," he said.

Shots fired. Take a look:

The Cincinnati Mayor should probably sit this one out.

The Chiefs move on to the Super Bowl. They'll take on the NFC Champion Eagles.