Look: Trevor Lawrence's Arrowhead Stadium Comments Are Going Viral

Arrowhead Stadium was always going to be rocking when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

But Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence just ensured that the home crowd will be a few decibels louder when he has the ball.

Lawrence raised eyebrows around the NFL on Wednesday when discussing the atmosphere that awaits his team this weekend. The second-year quarterback said he doesn't expect it to be much louder than the scene at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field during the Jaguars' shocking comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

"Obviously the environment and the atmosphere that we’re going to play in is one of, if not the best in the NFL," Lawrence said. "I mean, I can’t imagine it will be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday, honestly, but that was when we were on defense, not offense.”

Even though Lawrence was trying to compliment the Arrowhead Stadium atmosphere with his quote, those will be interpreted as fighting words by Chiefs fans, who are fiercely proud of the noise level in their home stadium. Arrowhead Stadium holds the Guinness World Record for the loudest open-air stadium, set in 2014.

That's been reflected in the responses to Lawrence's quote.

"Bulletin board material," one tweeted. "I get where he is coming from. Had to give some respect to his fanbase. Don't necessarily think he's taking shots at Chiefs Kingdom. Nonetheless bulletin board material."

Lawrence has played at Arrowhead before, with the Jaguars losing 27-17 to the Chiefs in Week 10.

He said he expects the crowd Saturday to be even more raucous because of the postseason stakes.

“We played there earlier in the year, but this is a little bit different," Lawrence said. "Playoff game, divisional round. The difference is you win and you keep going, you lose and you’re done. So there’s that sense of urgency, and just, I mean, I don’t want to say it this way, but just the desperation of doing everything you can to win the game, and you feel that on both sides of the ball.”

The Jaguars and Chiefs will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday. The Chiefs are currently favored by 8.5 points.