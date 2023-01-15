Look: Trevor Lawrence's Postgame Tweet Goes Viral

Trevor Lawrence can't lie: The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't a first half team, at least not against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers put up 27 unanswered points against the Jaguars in the first 30 minutes of their wild-card matchup on Saturday. In the first half, Lawrence threw four interceptions and the Jaguars gave up five turnovers. The last time a team turned the ball over five times in the first half of a playoff game was in the 1999 divisional playoffs, when the Miami Dolphins did against the Jaguars on the same field.

Lawrence described the 31-30 victory using a popular reference to a high school football player in a 2014 postgame interview after his team mounted a huge comeback in the second half to, also, win by one.

Lawrence tweeted a photo of the high school player with his famous saying, "They had us in the first half, not gonna lie."

It was a pretty accurate description of the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history.

Even in the second half, the Chargers held a lead on every offensive play and still lost.

Lawrence threw touchdown passes on four consecutive drives — and ran for a two-point conversion — to cut the Chargers' lead to 30-28 with 5:25 to play. He then led the Jaguars on a 10-play, 68-yard drive that saw Riley Patterson kick the game-winning 36-yard field goal as time ran out.

"I knew it was going to take a lot to turn it around," Lawrence said in the postgame press conference. "I told the guys there's no 27-point plays. It's going to be one play at a time and that's what it took. One play at a time all the way down the field, again and again and again."

The Jaguars won their first playoff game since 2017. They play in the AFC divisional round next weekend.