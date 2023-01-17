Look: Trevor Lawrence's Wife's Decision Is Going Viral

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Trevor Lawrence's infatuation with Waffle House was put on full display after the Jacksonville Jaguars' wild-card victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lawrence was captured on social media hitting up a local Waffle House after the game. In the aftermath of Lawrence's late night meal, an endearing detail has emerged about the role his wife, Marissa, played in the dinner.

The NFL Network's Camerone Wolfe reported, "Trevor Lawrence hit Waffle House as celebration dinner after Jaguars comeback win over Chargers. His wife, Marissa, made a reservation! 1st ever Waffle House reservation??"

Lawrence is truly a winner on and off the field, as evidenced by his wife's dedication. Known as a blue-collar establishment open 24 hours, not many would have thought to make reservations at their nearest Waffle House.

But Marissa did, and judging by her social media post from the restaurant, all parties involved had a blast.

It was a rollercoaster evening for Marissa, watching her husband overcome an early deficit and four interceptions to lead a come-from-behind win over Los Angeles.

But she never gave up hope, as her reaction to Jacksonville's victory was caught on Instagram. As many in the comments section pointed out, Marissa was seated among the fans as opposed to a stadium suite.