Look: Troy Aikman Calls Prominent Quarterback 'The Most Unathletic' In NFL

Tom Brady has been described with a lot of superlatives during his illustrious 23-year NFL career, just about all of them positive.

But NFL Hall of Fame quarterback turned Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman just offered a less-than-flattering label for the legend.

Speaking with Jimmy Traina on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week, Aikman called Brady "the most unathletic quarterback in the game."

"Tom Brady, I kid with him about it. I mean, he's the most unathletic quarterback in the game right now," Aikman said. "I'm 56 years old, and I'm pretty confident I could out-run him in a 40-yard dash."

Traina tried to defend Brady, pointing out his proficiency at converting quarterback sneaks, but Aikman wasn't having it.

"That means nothing," Aikman said.

Perhaps the funniest part of the exchange is that Aikman made that statement as he was trying to praise Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surrendered the fewest sacks in the NFL this season, despite some offensive line issues and Brady's lack of mobility. Aikman later called Brady "the greatest to ever do it."

Aikman and Joe Buck will be on the call for ESPN when Brady and the Bucs face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. It will mark the 20th postseason in Brady's career.

Key for the Bucs will be Brady's ability to use his savvy to avoid Micah Parsons and the Cowboy pass rush. The Cowboys tied for third in the NFL with 54 sacks during the regular season.

The Cowboys are currently favored by 2.5 points, per DraftKings.