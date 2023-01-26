Look: Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Make Clear Statement About His NFL Future

Tua Tagovailoa's status has been in limbo since he suffered his second concussion of the season against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

Tagovailoa has not played in a game since, causing many fans to wonder if his career potentially ended early due to the head injury.

The quarterback's parents, Galu and Diane, set the record straight in a news video released on Thursday.

"He comes back," Galu Tagovailoa said. "That’s their (the Dolphins') guy. They love him, we love them and what they’re doing and how they are helping with his recovery and trying to get him back."

Unlike worried fans, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier didn't waiver on Tagovailoa's status.

"Tua Tagovailoa is our starting quarterback," he said on Jan. 16. "I don't know if I can say that anymore clearly."

In 13 games this season, Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Grier also added that doctors have assured the organization that Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than any other player moving forward.