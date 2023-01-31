Look: Vic Fangio Provides Update On Reported Deal With Dolphins

On Sunday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Miami Dolphins had closed in on hiring Vic Fangio as the team's new defensive coordinator.

The reported move drew rave reviews from around the league, appearing to signal the beginning of the new staff Mike McDaniel would assemble in Miami.

Analysts and fans who celebrated the acquisition may have jumped the gun, though. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported today that nothing is official on the Fangio front.

"For what it's worth, Vic Fangio told me late last night, 'Nothing has been decided on my end,'" Silver tweeted.

"There is a huge amount of mutual respect between Kyle Shanahan and Fangio, a highly successful Niners DC under Jim Harbaugh. And it appears the 49ers will have an opening soon."

This development is a substantial one, and - unfortunately for Dolphins fans - may complicate matters more than Fangio just needing to put pen to paper.

DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator this past season, is widely expected to secure the Houston Texans' head coaching role.

With his impending departure creating a vacancy, Fangio may have a tough decision between the Dolphins and 49ers. While it's a subjective matter, most in the football world would pick San Francisco as the immediate contender next season as rosters are currently composed.

Until further reporting is published, Dolphins fans will have to monitor developments and keep their fingers crossed that Fangio joins McDaniel and company.