Look: Video Of Cowboys Player Encouraging Brett Maher Is Going Viral

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Monday night's wild-card victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was cause for celebration for almost everyone in the Dallas Cowboys' locker room.

The lone exception was Brett Maher, whose kicking struggles placed his job in jeopardy. He went an astounding 1-for-5 on extra point attempts, with his performance being an unfortunate distraction during an otherwise one-sided game.

In the days following the game, head coach Mike McCarthy has expressed faith in Maher. While Maher isn't totally out of the woods — the Cowboys signed a kicker to their practice squad this week as a contingency plan — it appears he still has the confidence of his teammates, too.

In a video circulating today on social media, standout wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was seen comforting Maher after a missed extra point attempt.

The video starts as Maher approaches the bench. Before he can even take a seat, Lamb is building up his teammate and stressing that he has Maher's back.

"We're behind you bro, you're good," Lamb starts. "Honestly, you've bailed us out hella times. We're with you bro. I promise you, we're with you."

Maher, still visibly dejected from the miss, replies "I appreciate you, buddy."

The interaction is a tender reminder of how tight-knit a team becomes over the course of a grueling 17-game season.

Lamb, who's already a beloved figure in Dallas, received plaudits for his selflessness from Cowboys fans.

"Better have people like this man on your team because you will have down times, guaranteed!", one fan wrote.

"Great leadership coming from Lamb, and such a young age too," another tweeted.

ESPN's Mina Kimes broadcast this clip to her sizable audience, adding the caption "Aw man this is really sweet."