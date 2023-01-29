Miami Dolphins Make Official Decision On Potentially Pursuing Tom Brady

Despite being tied to Tom Brady rumors, the Miami Dolphins will stick with Tagovailoa at quarterback even if Brady returns for the 2023 season.

"Tua Tagovailoa is our starting quarterback," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said on Jan. 16. "I don't know if I can say that anymore clearly."

The Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa missed the better part of six games after sustaining two concussions this season. His father, Galu Tagovailoa, confirmed Tagovailoa will return to the field when he is medically cleared to do so.

"He comes back," Galu Tagovailoa said. "That’s their (the Dolphins') guy. They love him, we love them and what they’re doing and how they are helping with his recovery and trying to get him back."

Brady is still undecided on whether or not he'll play next season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is set to become an unrestricted free agent. He passed for the third-most yards in the NFL this season with 4,694 yards, adding 25 touchdowns.

Tagovailoa set career highs in passing yards (3,548) and touchdowns (25) this past season while leading the NFL in passer rating. He received the most votes in Pro Bowl fan voting, but will not participate in the Pro Bowl Games after suffering his second concussion of the season against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.