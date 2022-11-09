Michael Irvin On Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Odell Is Built To Be In Dallas'

Every day, it seems, chatter that Odell Beckham Jr. could sign with the Dallas Cowboys seems to grow a little bit louder.

The latest such speculation came from franchise legend Michael Irvin.

During a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Irvin said that Beckham "is built to be in Dallas" and that the Cowboys "have the upper hand right now" in signing him.

"Odell is built to be in Dallas," Irvin said, according to Jon Machota of the Athletic. "He’s been wanting to play in Dallas for a long time. I believe (the Cowboys) do have the upper hand right now. It would be a great get if (Jerry) can get Odell. He would love to play for Dallas.”

Interestingly, Irvin asserted that Beckham has been "wanting to play in Dallas for a long time" and "would love to play in Dallas."

Irvin isn't the first person this week to suggest that the star wideout could team up with the Cowboys for a postseason run. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that he's "always been a huge fan" of Beckham. Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Beckham would look good in a Cowboys uniform.

The Cowboys could use another wideout opposite CeeDee Lamb. No Dallas receiver has topped 100 yards in a game so far this season.

Beckham has been a free agent while rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win last season. In 12 games with the Rams in 2021, Beckham caught 48 passes for 593 yards and eight touchdowns, including a score in the Super Bowl.

Beckham is reportedly eyeing a late November or early December return to the field.

In a recent video interview with Complex, Beckham mentioned the Cowboys as one of four possible destinations, along with the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants. He said his priority will be signing with a team that offers him a multi-year contract.