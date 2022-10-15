Saints Announce Decision on Michael Thomas For Sunday vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints have made a decision on the availability of wide receiver Michael Thomas this weekend.

After missing the past two games with a foot injury, Thomas will be sidelined once again for the Saints' Week 6 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"While adding that WR Michael Thomas will be OUT against the Bengals," Field Yates tweeted Friday.

The update on Thomas' status came shortly after another tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reported that Saints' head coach Dennis Allen said Andy Dalton would start for the team against Cincinnati.

For both the Saints and fantasy football owners alike, the lack of availability for Thomas since his record-breaking 2019 season has been frustrating.

After catching 149 passes for 1,725 yards in his most recent Pro Bowl campaign, Thomas has played in just 10 games the three following seasons.

Thomas isn't alone on the New Orleans injury report, as receivers Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee), and Deonte Harty (foot) are also in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game.