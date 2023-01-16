Mike McDaniel Explains His Inexcusable Fourth Quarter Mistake

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In the midst of a see-saw second half today between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins committed a critical error contributing to their loss.

Down three points and with 2:28 left in regulation, Miami faced a 4th-and-1 situation. But the team took its time getting set up, and were whistled for a backbreaking delay-of-game penalty. The Dolphins would be unable to convert on the next play, and would never get the ball back.

As the team's leader, coach Mike McDaniel will be held accountable for all major successes and failures. Today was no different, as he explained the mistake.

"McDaniel said that delay of game call happened because the Dolphins believed they had a first down, and didn’t have a fourth down call set," tweeted ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

The Dolphins staged an incredible comeback from an early 17-0 deficit considering the team started the inexperienced Skylar Thompson at quarterback.

But it wasn't the best-coached game from Miami. In addition to the crucial fourth quarter mistake, Skylar Thompson threw a costly pick in the third quarter while pinned back in Miami territory. The more conservative and likely wiser move would have been rushing and then kicking the ball away, as commentator Tony Romo pointed out.

It was a rough learning experience for McDaniel and the now-eliminated Dolphins, but one that the team will have a chance to grow from.